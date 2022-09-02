Scenic Karakoram Highway Closed After Devastating Floods

Karakoram Highway (KKH) remains closed due to the threat of intense rainfalls and flash floods, causing issues for travelers. The regions near Zaid Kawar of Upper Kohistan are still unusable due to destruction from the recent floods.

Mohammad Jabran, who was traveling to Gilgit via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road on Thursday, told reporters that the floods washed away a portion of that road earlier this week. He added that the travelers are yet to gain access to that route.

He highlighted that commuters are using the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road for their travels between KP and GB, but the route to Upper Kohistan is unusable.

Mohammad Khaqan, a resident of Dasu, said that those traveling to Upper Kohistan have to take two different vehicles to reach their destinations. “We took a bus to a dilapidated section of the KKH in the Zaid Kawar neighborhood. After crossing [the broken section] on foot, we boarded another vehicle to reach our respective destinations,” he explained.

A representative of the Frontier Works Organisation told reporters that a 70-meter section of the KKH was destroyed by flash floods on August 27 and that construction of a replacement ramp is underway.