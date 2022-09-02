Orange Line Metro Train Wins Prestigious National Awards

The Orange Line Metro Train Lahore won two prestigious awards at the recent Brands of the Year Awards 2021. The service won top awards ‘Emerging Brand of the Year’ in the urban rail transit category and ‘CEO of the Year 2021’, both presented by Brands Foundation.

The Orange Line Metro Train’s CEO, Li Chen, received these awards during a special ceremony. The Orange Line Metro Rail Transit System (OLMRTS) is the first modern intracity metro rail project in Pakistan.

OLMRTS CEO stated on the occasion:

It is an absolute honor for us to have received two prestigious awards that represent the commitment and dedication of the entire Orange Line team to serve its local community in the best way possible. I also congratulate our Board of Directors and senior management for their leadership, as well as the entire Orange Line Metro Train Lahore team for their countless efforts and commitment, which have enabled the project to reach this significant milestone and continue to grow.

The Brands of the Year Award (BOYA) is an annual category-based national competition in which, the award council nominates companies based on their achievements.

Each year, over a thousand brands participate in a nationwide quantitative consumer survey, focus group study, and expert analysis. The results help BOYA award one brand from each industry for its performance throughout the year.

OLMRTS took the top accolades for 2021, however, with the recent transport sector expansion, the competition for the intracity rail service will get tougher.