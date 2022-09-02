England Announces Squad for Upcoming Pakistan Tour

England and Wales Cricket Board has named a squad of 19 players for the seven-match T20I tour of Pakistan, which gets underway later this month in Karachi.

Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle) will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.

England captain, Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler’s absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

Five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005. Kent batter, Jordan Cox, Middlesex seamer, Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed bat, Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick, Olly Stone, and Lancashire seamer, Luke Wood, have made it to the squad.

The touring party will fly to Pakistan on 14 September.

England’s Squad

Jos Buttler (c) Moeen Ali (vc) Harry Brook Jordan Cox Sam Curran Ben Duckett Liam Dawson Richard Gleeson Tom Helm Will Jacks Dawid Malan Adil Rashid Phil Salt Olly Stone Reece Topley David Willey Chris Woakes Luke Wood Mark Wood

Schedule

1st T20I: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd T20I: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd T20I: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th T20I: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th T20I: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th T20I: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th T20I: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore