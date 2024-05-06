FBR Chairman Links Revenue Shortfall to Large-Scale Transfers

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana has linked the revenue shortfall suffered by FBR to the recent large-scale transfers and postings.

Speaking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, Tiawana said that FBR is working to meet the revenue target for the current month. He mentioned that during the current fiscal year, FBR has paid higher refunds compared to the previous fiscal year.

He said that no new taxes are under consideration as of now to meet the revenue shortfall.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR suffered a revenue shortfall of Rs. 53 billion during the month of April 2024. The FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 654 billion in April 2024 against the assigned target of Rs. 707 billion. The FBR has collected Rs. 7,366 billion during July-April (2023-24) against the assigned revenue collection target of Rs. 7,414 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs. 48 billion.

Last week, the office bearers of the associations of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) & interim committee of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) met with the FBR chairman to convey the concerns of both services regarding the non-transparent and arbitrary method adopted for recent profiling & placing of the senior most officers of both services on the Admin Pool of FBR.