Iran, Pakistan Looking at Options to Complete Gas Pipeline Project

Iran’s Consul General to Pakistan Hassan Nourian Monday said that Iran and Pakistan are looking at ways to complete the gas pipeline project between the two countries.

“We see political determination from Pakistan to complete the project,” Nourian told reporters, according to a report by Reuters.

Iran and Pakistan signed an agreement to build the pipeline from the South Fars gas field in Iran to Balochistan and Sindh provinces in 2010, however, work on Pakistan’s side has been held up due to the threat of US sanctions.

The 1,900-kilometer gas pipeline was meant to supply up to one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas for 25 years to meet Pakistan’s energy needs.

Iran has reportedly invested $2 billion on the pipeline on its territory, however, Pakistan did not start work on the pipeline citing sanctions or Iran as the reason.

In 2014, Pakistan asked for a 10-year extension to build the pipeline, which expires in September this year. According to industry watchers, Iran can take Pakistan to international court over the issue.

The Iranian Consul General said the pipeline did not come under international restrictions, and that Iran and Pakistan were discussing the issue. He did not comment on the potential for Iran to take legal action against Pakistan if it did not complete its side of the pipeline within the deadline.