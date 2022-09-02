Here’s England’s 2022 T20 World Cup Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins on October 22 in Australia. The Buttler-led side will be eager to make comeback after losing two white-ball series at home.

According to the details, Jason Roy has been dropped from the squad due to poor performance in the English summer. On the other hand, rising star, Harry Brook, has been added to the squad.

Here is England’s ICC T20 World Cup squad:

Jos Buttler (c) Moeen Ali (vc) Jonathan Bairstow Harry Brook Sam Curran Chris Jordan Liam Livingstone Dawid Malan Adil Rashid Phil Salt Ben Stokes Reece Topley David Willey Chris Woakes Mark Wood

The board has also named a 19-player squad for the upcoming Pakistan series.

Buttler, England’s white-ball captain, has recently recovered from injury, but he will join the squad for the final stages of the seven-match series, with all-rounder Moeen Ali captaining the side in his absence.

It is worth noting that England’s white-ball team is scheduled to play a seven-match T20I series in Pakistan. It will be England’s first visit to the country in 17 years as they last visited in 2005.