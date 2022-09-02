Pakistani Off-Spinner Also Joins Somerset for County Championship

Somerset County Cricket Club have signed Pakistan off-spinner, Sajid Khan, for the last four games of County Championship.

After Imam-ul-Haq joined the squad, Somerset have recruited another Pakistani to further strengthen their side for the final round of the County Championship.

The 28-year-old off-spinner is the latest signing and he will join the club for the final four County Championship matches, starting with next week’s face-off against Gloucestershire. The off-spinner has featured in 11 Test matches for Pakistan.

Sajid Khan has been added to the squad due to English spinner Jack Leach’s unavailability following the latter’s selection in England’s national side.

Expressing excitement and joy after signing for Somerset, Sajid Khan said, “I know that in recent years Babar Azam and Azhar Ali have enjoyed their time at Somerset, and I am looking forward to playing alongside Imam-ul-Haq again. I hope that I can contribute to Somerset winning the last four County Championship games of the season.”

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said, “With Jack Leach unavailable due to his England commitments for at least two rounds of Championship cricket, we felt that it was important to recruit an international quality spinner for the County Championship run-in. After detailed consideration of all the options available to us, we felt that Sajid Khan was the standout individual. He has proved his quality at the very highest level, and he is hungry to test himself in English conditions over the next few weeks. He is a player with an outstanding attitude, and he is well aware of exactly what County Championship cricket means to this Club and its Members and supporters.”