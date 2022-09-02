Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Vs. Hong Kong Live Streaming

Pakistan is set to take on Hong Kong in the last match of the group stages of the 2022 Asia Cup. The do-or-die encounter promises to be an exciting one as both the teams will fight tooth and nail to gain supremacy and book their place in the Super 4s stage.

Three teams, Afghanistan, India, and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the next round and the final team in the Super 4s stage will be either Pakistan or Hong Kong.

Both Pakistan and Hong Kong have already lost against India. The Men in Green came agonizingly close against their arch-rivals as they lost the match by 5 wickets with just one ball remaining. Hong Kong, on the other hand, was convincingly beaten but did not go down without a fight as batters showcased their class against a strong Indian bowling attack.

It is expected that Pakistan will make at least one change to the line-up from the previous match as its bowlers, particularly Naseem Shah, suffered cramps bowling in the heat. Naseem will likely be replaced by Hasan Ali, who was called up to the squad after Mohammad Wasim Jnr. was ruled out due to injury.

The virtual knock-out game is set to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will commence at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. Pakistan vs. Hong Kong live match will be broadcast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports for Pakistan’s viewers while it will also be live streamed on various platforms.

Pakistan vs. Hong Kong live streaming will be available on Daraz and Tapmad TV mobile apps. As for live streaming websites, the match will be available on PTV Sports live streaming and Ten Sports live streaming.

Here are the links for live streaming: