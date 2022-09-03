Pakistan Sets a New Record in T20 Internationals

A bowling masterclass against Hong Kong last night helped Pakistan to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 currently being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan gave a target of 194 runs to Hong Kong in what was a must-win game for both sides. Pakistani bowlers outclassed the opposition, dismissing it for just 38 runs, and winning the match by 155 runs.

The Greens Shirts also set a record of a full ICC member side restricting any team to the lowest total. Sri Lanka held this record since March 2014 after it dismissed the Netherlands at only 39.

Pakistan’s star all-rounder and white-ball Vice Captain, Shadab Khan, was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets and gave away just eight runs. Mohammad Nawaz picked three wickets, Naseem Shah two, and Shahnawaz Dahani one.