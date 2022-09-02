PCB Fines Sarfaraz Ahmed for ‘Audible Obscenity’

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain, was fined 30% of his match fees for violating the code of conduct. The incident occurred during the National T20 competition between Sindh and Balochistan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was charged with breaking the Code of Conduct after being dismissed against Balochistan in the National T20 as the former skipper could not tame his anger. The former Pakistan captain violated Article 2.3, which prohibits players from using “audible obscenity.”

As a result of his confession, the former captain was penalized 30% of his match earnings. All four umpires, Mohammad Asif, Imtiaz Iqbal, Rashid Riaz, and Nasir Hussain, found the skipper guilty.