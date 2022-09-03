Samsung’s New Folding Phones Are Twice as Popular This Year

Samsung is relishing the success of its foldable phones. Last year, Samsung sold millions of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 around the globe and their successors seem to be on track to sell twice as much this year.

Despite being only incremental upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are selling twice as much in Europe, across the 36 countries they are available in. According to the Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Europe, Benjamin Braun, shipments for the new foldables have doubled over compared to the previous generation.

Breaking down the sales figures, Braun says that 60% of the sales are coming from the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip is still more popular among the masses, but this is an improvement over last year. The Galaxy Z Fold is starting to gain on its clamshell sibling as their sales accounted for 70% and 30% out of total foldable phone sales last year.

The most obvious reason for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s success is that it is almost $1000 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Fold may have the advantage in terms of screen size, multitasking, battery, and camera prowess, but the Z Flip is far more pocketable and much closer to a regular smartphone, something that people are already used to.

However, if the Z Fold continues to become cheaper in future generations, it will definitely make its way into more people’s pockets eventually. However, since Samsung has no real competition in the market right now, it could be a while before that happens.

This is because Samsung’s foldable rivals are either limited to China or barely received proper marketing, which is a shame since other companies have made brilliant devices. Oppo Find N is one of the best designed foldables in the market, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is currently one of the slimmest ones, and the Moto Razr 2022 is a leap ahead of its predecessor while still being affordable.