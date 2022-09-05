BISE Karachi Issues Enrollment Schedule for 9th Class

The Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) Karachi issued the enrollment schedule for the 9th-grade students as the academic session for the year 2022-23 began recently after the summer vacation ended.

A representative from the BISE Karachi, in an official statement, has advised all students and educational institutions to check the schedule provided by the board and submit the registration form before the deadline.

As per the announced schedule, the BISE has set October 31st as the last date for submitting registrations and any candidates or educational institutions who fail to submit their forms after that date will be charged a late fee.

Meanwhile, the BISE Karachi has also informed the affiliated schools in the jurisdiction of the board to provide enrollment applications to the board by October 3rd.

It is worth noting that the BISE had rescheduled the annual intermediate examinations last month due to the heavy and persistent rains in the port city to avoid any mismanagement during the exam.

In another major development, the Punjab provincial government is considering reducing the syllabus for classes 1 to 10 due to the delayed start of the current academic year in schools.