Karachi Board Postpones Intermediate Examinations Yet Again

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Karachi has postponed the ongoing annual intermediate examinations in view of the Met Office’s prediction of heavy rainfalls in the provincial capital.

The development also coincides with the decision of the provincial government to keep all schools and colleges shut for two days in anticipation of torrential downpours.

According to the official statement issued by the BISE Karachi, all inter exams scheduled for 24 and 25 August have been postponed. The revised schedule for the delayed exams will be announced later.

The rescheduled exams will be held in the same designated centers and at the same timings. Students will be allowed to use already-issued roll number slips as well.

Heavy downpours had previously disrupted everyday life in Karachi, including annual exams. As a result, the board rescheduled a number of intermediate exams.

BISE Karachi had postponed the exams scheduled on 11 and 13 August. The postponed exams for 11 August were held on 22 August. The delayed exams for 13 August were rescheduled today. However, they have been postponed once again.