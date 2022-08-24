Karachi University Postpones All Examinations Due to ‘Rain’ Holidays

Karachi University (KU) has announced to postpone all examinations in view of the heavy rainfall expected in the provincial capital after the Sindh government announced two holidays for educational institutes.

According to the official notification, all examinations scheduled for 24 and 25 August have been postponed. The revised schedule for the postponed exams will be issued later.

Separately, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Karachi has postponed the ongoing annual intermediate examinations in anticipation of torrential downpours in the metropolis.

As per the official notification, all inter exams scheduled for 24 and 25 August have been postponed. BISE Karachi will announce the revised schedule for the delayed exams later.

Last night, the Sindh government announced two holidays – 24 and 25 August – for all public and private educational institutes as it continues to perform relief activities in the areas affected by this year’s heavy monsoon rainfalls.

National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) data shows that Sindh has received 583.7mm of rainfall during the current monsoon season. Whereas, the provincial average over the last 30 years has been 117.6mm. This shows that Sindh has received 396.34% above average rainfall this year.