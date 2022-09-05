Flour Prices Surge to Unprecedented Levels across the Country

The price of flour has reached the highest level in the country’s history amid the highest inflation recorded in almost 50 years. Flour is a basic staple food in Pakistan.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the flour price has reached an unprecedented level of Rs. 107 per kg. The price of a 20 kg bag of flour has reached a record level of Rs. 2,140 in Karachi after increasing by Rs. 180 within a week. Its previous price was Rs 1960 per bag.

The 20 kg flour bag is expensive up to Rs. 1,160 in Karachi compared to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PBS further revealed that the price of a 20 kg flour bag has reached Rs. 2,080 in the second largest city of Sindh, Hyderabad, while the 20 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs. 1,920 in Quetta. However, in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and some big cities of Punjab, the price of a 20 kg flour bag is up to Rs. 980.

It is pertinent to mention here that the average inflation during the first 2 months of the fiscal year 2023 (2MFY2023) reached the highest level in almost 50 years, as it stood at 26.1 percent against 8.36 percent in 2MFY2022.