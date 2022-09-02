Weekly Inflation Soars to All-Time High of 45.5%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended September 01, 2022 surged to an all-time high of 45.50 percent on Year-on-Year (YoY) basis mainly due to increase in prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week ended September 01, 2022 recorded an increase of 1.31 percent on week-on-week (WoW) basis due to increase in food and non-food items.

The YoY trend depicts an increase of 45.50 percent mainly due to increase in prices of onions (240.15 percent), tomatoes (219.99 percent), diesel (114.08 percent), petrol (98.73 percent), pulse masoor (82.44 percent), cooking oil-5 litre (70.60 percent), mustard oil (67.50 percent), washing soap (64.81 percent), vegetable ghee-2.5 kg (63.70 percent), electricity for q1 (63.01 percent), vegetable ghee-1 kg (61.16 percent), pulse gram (58.54 percent), pulse mash (49.36 percent) and LPG (45.23 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of chilies powder (43.42 percent), sugar (18.20 percent) and gur (1.75 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 219.97 percent during the week ended August 25, 2022 to 222.85 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 1.63 percent, 1.53 percent, 1.43 percent, 1.39 percent and 1.20 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 31 (60.79 percent) items increased, three (05.88 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included onions (42.17 percent), tomatoes (13.25 percent), pulse moong (7.94 percent), potatoes (6.97 percent), LPG (4.45 percent), eggs (3.84 percent), chicken (3.25 percent), pulse gram (2.89 percent), wheat flour bag-20 kg (1.49 percent), toilet soap (1.41 percent), pulse mash (1.26 percent), bread plain (1.22 percent), hi-speed diesel (1.19 percent), sufi washing soap (0.94 percent), petrol super (0.88 percent), milk fresh (0.79 percent), match box (0.75 percent), garlic (0.74 percent), cooked daal (0.62 percent), rice basmati-broken (0.61 percent), cigarettes-capstan (0.51 percent), curd (0.40 percent), rice-irri-6/9 (0.25 percent), cooking oil-dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.22 percent), firewood-whole 40 kg (0.19 percent), bananas (0.16 percent), mustard oil (0.15 percent), powdered milk (0.08 percent), sugar (0.07 percent), mutton (0.03 percent) and gur (0.01 percent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include vegetable ghee-dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.76 percent), vegetable ghee-dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.41 percent) and pulse masoor (0.34 percent).

The items the prices of which remained unchanged included beef with bone, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea-lipton yellow label, cooked beef, tea prepared, long cloth-57″ gul ahmed/al karam, shirting, lawn-printed gul ahmed/al karam, georgette, gents sandal-bata pair, gents sponge chappal-bata pair, ladies sandal-bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, and telephone call charges.