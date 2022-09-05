Govt to Support Textile Manufacturers in Enhancing Exports: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, has assured the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) that the government wants to enhance the overall exports of the country, and every possible support will be provided in this regard.

The Finance Ministry held a meeting with a delegation of the PTEA led by its Patron in Chief, Khurram Mukhtar, at the Finance Division today.

The meeting apprised the Finance Minister of the contribution of the export textile sector to the overall sustainable economic growth of the country. They also discussed the various issues being faced by exporters, especially those related to tax refunds.

The Finance Minister directed the relevant authorities to take the desired steps for resolving these issues.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, MNA Muhammad Asim Nazir, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, Coordinator to PM on Economy, Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Chairman PTEA, Sohail Pasha, Secretary General PTEA, Azizullah Goheer, and other senior officers from Finance division attended the meeting.