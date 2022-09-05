‘Shadab is All of Us’: Star Cricketer’s Reaction on Win Over India Goes Viral [Video]

Millions of Pakistani fans rejoiced last night as the Men in Green registered a sensational win over arch-rivals India in the 2022 Asia Cup Super 4s stage.

Pakistan chased down a target of 182 with 5 wickets and 1 ball remaining. Mohammad Rizwan scored a scintillating half-century while Mohammad Nawaz lit up the stadium with a quickfire 42 runs to set up the chase perfectly. Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Iftikhar Ahmed played their part as the Green Shirts registered two crucial points on the board.

ALSO READ Babar Explains Real Reason Behind Sending Nawaz at 4

The roller-coaster of emotions during the match was not only felt by the cricketing fans in both countries but the players also could not contain their excitement.

The official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released behind-the-scenes footage of the Pakistani players during the final moments of the match. The video included Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, and vice-captain, Shadab Khan, alongside the rest of the Pakistani players in the dressing room watching the action unfold before their eyes.

Watch the video below:

The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations 🤗 🎥 Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room 👏🎊#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xHAePLrDwd — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022

The video garnered over 38,000 likes and 11,000 retweets on Twitter as the fans appreciated the unity of the Pakistan national team. The fans were specifically impressed with the heart-on-sleeve reaction of Shadab Khan as they admired his passion for the game.

ALSO READ 2022 Asia Cup Super 4s Points Table After Pakistan’s Thumping Win Over India

Here are some of the best reactions:

I'm Shadab trying to silence everyone who keeps talking during the match 🤣 https://t.co/tViS0ArliG — K. (@RotiKholDeyo) September 4, 2022

1:43 sec onwards Shadab is literally representing us all 😂 https://t.co/ExwHAx87ET — Kajal Manshad (@kajolmanshad) September 4, 2022

Shadab is each and everyone of us. Feeling the pressure, calming everyone around him down & living every single second like his world depends on it. https://t.co/HYmVAfu0Ys — Imy (@PakCricket_) September 4, 2022

The way shadab celebrated and the way SIR RIZWAN kept on saying them that InShaAllah we will win. What a atmosphere ♥️ https://t.co/JYwkbMIgiR — Syed Junaid Ahmad (@Syedjunaidshah_) September 4, 2022

Love the positivity of Rizwon, the calmness from Kaptaan cool Babar Azam and the passion of Shadab and Naseem in the dressing room. Beautiful characters. ❤❤ https://t.co/T8W5uJEtoy — Ahmed (@AhmedCricManiac) September 4, 2022

This squad deserves the world.. or atleast a Worldcup 🔥🤩 https://t.co/1vHBYGHoDv — Hijaab Zahid (@hijaaaaab) September 4, 2022

We are all Shadabs in this video! — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 5, 2022