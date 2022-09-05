Babar Explains Real Reason Behind Sending Nawaz at 4

A pivotal 73-run partnership between wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, helped Pakistan upset India by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match.

The left-handed all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, was sent to bat at number four to tackle the leg spinners in the middle, and this strategy worked perfectly for the Men in Green as he struck a fiery 42 off 20.

Talking about the plan, Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, said in the post-match presentation, “Rizwan and Nawaz’s partnership was the turning point. I had a hunch Nawaz would be key against leg spinners.”

The skipper further added that India’s top order utilized the powerplay to keep the average above 10 in the first half of the innings, but bowlers bowled magnificently in the second half and restricted India to 181.

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, and right-handed opener, KL Rahul, got off to a brisk start, putting on a 54-run partnership in 31 balls. The captain scored 28 runs off 16 balls, while Rahul scored 28 off 20 balls.

Virat Kohli’s show helped India post a decent total on the board, setting Pakistan 182 runs to win.

In response, Pakistan made a slow start, losing two wickets early on, but hard-hitting from Nawaz and Rizwan followed by Khushdil and Asif allowed the Green Shirts to win by five wickets.

Mohammad Nawaz was awarded player of the match for his all-round performance in the match where the left-hander took 1 for 25 and then scored 42 off 20.