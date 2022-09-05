2022 Asia Cup Super 4s Points Table After Pakistan’s Thumping Win Over India

Pakistan has moved one step closer to the final of the 2022 Asia Cup as they defeated India in their first match of the Super 4s stage. The Men in Green were outstanding as they chased down a target of 182 with 5 wickets in hand and registered two crucial points on the table.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Taken to Hospital After Pakistan-India Asia Cup Clash

As a result of the win, Pakistan has moved to the second spot on the table, just behind Sri Lanka due to the difference in the net run rate. Earlier, Sri Lanka had registered a magnificent victory as they defeated Afghanistan by four wickets.

Meanwhile, India and Afghanistan are winless in the Super 4s stage and are sitting at the third and fourth spots respectively. One more loss for either side will see them being knocked out of the competition.

India will face Sri Lanka in the next match. A win for Dasun Shanka’s men will almost guarantee them a place in the final, while a win for Rohit Sharma’s team will keep their hopes alive of making it to the final.

Pakistan’s next match in the tournament will be against Afghanistan on 7 September at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan will need a win to stay in the competition while Pakistan’s win will almost guarantee a berth in the final.

Here is the Super 4s points table: