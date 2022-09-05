Babar Azam Creates History as Captain Against India

Babar Azam created yet another captaincy record as Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India in the Super 4s stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. Babar became the first ever Pakistani captain to register multiple wins against India in multi-national T20 tournaments.

Pakistan had previously beaten India in last year’s 2021 T20 World Cup as they won their first-ever match against the Men in Blue in World Cup history. The Men in Green followed it up with yet another victory against India in last night’s epic encounter.

The 27-year-old is gradually developing into a strong leader. Initially, his appointment as Pakistan captain received widespread criticism as cricket fans argued that the pressure of captaincy will lead to difficulties in his batting. But, Babar has proved his critics wrong so far as he has led Pakistan to two sensational wins over arch-rivals in less than 12 months.

The Green Shirts also defeated Australia in an ODI series for the first time since 2002 along with the team’s historic wins against India. Also, for the first time in history, Pakistan registered five consecutive group stage wins in World Cup under Babar’s captaincy.

The world’s number one ODI and T20I batter has created a brilliant team spirit within the Pakistani camp which has led the country to historic performances since his appointment as captain.