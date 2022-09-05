Yamaha Unveils Retro Electric Scooter in Japan

Yamaha has revealed a refreshed version of E-Vino retro electric scooter for the Japanese market. The automaker has updated the scooter, giving it a better range, more color options, and better features.

Yamaha e-Vino is available in only one variant. The company says that this scooter has been designed exclusively for urban commutes. The scooter looks minimalistic and has continuous-rated hub motors of 1.2 kW and a better top speed than its predecessor.

ALSO READ Locally Assembled Haval H6 Starts Reaching Dealerships

E-Vino weighs 68 kilograms and has a 12.2 Ah battery that reaches 10% to 80% charge in three hours with a standard tire size of 10 inches. The E-Vino, with a new powertrain, has 7.6 Newton-meters of torque and a driving range of 32 kilometers.

In terms of looks, it seems that E-Vino is a modern take on classic scooters. It has smooth and round panels, retro headlight, taillight, and turn signals giving it a charming look. The new model can be had in black, white, or light blue colors. The addition of bright colors is to emphasize the company’s focus on zero emissions goals.

The e-scooter’s starting price is equivalent to Rs. 493,000. Although cheap by China’s standards, E-Vino is fairly expensive for the Pakistani market.

Efforts to Promote E-Bikes in Pakistan

Last week, Power Division pushed for the promotion of e-bikes in Pakistan amid soaring fuel prices and crippling inflation.

According to details, the department submitted a constitutional proposal seeking a comprehensive plan to promote electric bikes. It noted that bikes are consuming $3 billion of fuel per year.

The government is currently comparing the performance, prices, driving range, and ownership costs of petrol-powered bikes and e-bikes. It also highlighted the following inhibitors in the e-bike normalization:

Non-availability of offsite charging infrastructure.

The cost of e-bikes is much higher than its comparable competitors.

Absence of formal sector financing products that include certain incentives from the government.

Limited charging capacity because of the technological constraint for battery swapping.

High cost of power.

ALSO READ The Plot Thickens: Stolen Bentley in Karachi Was Imported By European Ambassador

The department has vouched for e-bike-friendly policies that could persuade people to move from petrol-powered bikes to e-bikes.