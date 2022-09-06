Action Ordered Against Police Officers’ Illegal Activities at Karachi Airport

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Khadim Hussain Rind, of the Sindh Police Special Branch, has ordered immediate action to be taken against certain policemen at the Airport Surveillance Unit (ASU) for their involvement in illegal activities.

He had received reports of unauthorized services being provided to numerous companies and instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Intelligence (Special Branch), the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ASU, and the China Desk to immediately take departmental action against the suspects, according to the officials.

They also revealed that the DIG Special Branch had written a letter that was also addressed to the SSP Intelligence (Special Branch) for departmental action to be taken against violators. The letter detailed that liquor and other unlawful items are being cleared by the police department’s Surveillance Unit and the Special Branch’s China Desk at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The officials also disclosed that the branch had received complaints about the officials of the police department’s Surveillance Unit and the Special Branch’s China Desk, stating that they cleared alcohol and other bootleg items in illegal protocols for various companies and organizations while using making influential people as a cover for the exchanges.

The letter further stated that even in the past, the relevant in-charges and officers had not heeded instructions to prevent such illegal actions.

It was learned that departmental action has been taken on the recommendation of top police officials against eight personnel, including ASU sub-inspector of the China Desk, three ASIs, two head constables, and one constable.

Moreover, an officer was found to have been involved in illegal passenger protocol on 30 August despite being transferred from his post, and a misconduct report against him was sent to the SSP Intelligence, Special Branch, detailing that he had been posted at the China Desk on 17 October 2019 and relieved from duty on 13 June 2022 for a Lower School Course.

Despite this, the officer refused to comply and was observed in the International Departure area on 30 August 2022. Subsequently, the China Desk In-charge has recommended that strict departmental action be taken against the official to ensure the proper functioning of the Special Branch at the airport.