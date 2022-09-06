PIA Wants to Buy New Planes For International Routes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has floated a tender for the acquisition of new planes. The development is part of PIA’s efforts to increase the number of flights on international routes.

According to details, PIA is looking to induct five aircraft on a dry lease of six years. The national flag carrier is expected to procure the planes with a seating capacity of up to 320 passengers next year.

Previously, different media reports had claimed that PIA is exploring the possibility of acquiring Airbus A-330 and Boeing 787 jets. However, the reports did not mention the variants PIA will procure.

PIA’s current fleet for international flight operations is dominated by Boeing planes. It has 13 Boeing planes and all of them are between 14 and 18 years old. Out of the 13 Boeing planes, six are 777-200 ER, five 777-300 ER, and two 700-200 LR.

Earlier in July, PIA had inducted a second Airbus A-320 plane into its fleet. This jet has been acquired on a dry lease of six years.

PIA had originally floated a tender for the acquisition of four A-320s last year to provide its customers with the latest travel facilities. The first A-320 was inducted earlier this year in April.