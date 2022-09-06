Discos Pay Rs. 268 Billion to IPPs in Last Quarter of Previous Fiscal year

The power distribution companies (DISCOS) paid capacity payments of Rs. 268 billion to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) during the last quarter of 2021-22. This might be one of the largest sum paid in a quarter to IPPs by Wapda/Discos. The same quarter also saw longer hours (12-16) of load shedding.

During the 4th quarter of 2021-22 (April to June), the ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) failed to utilize the entire generated capacity resulting in capacity payments of Rs. 268 billion to IPPs, official data reveals.

Interestingly, Pakistani consumers were facing up to 16 hours of load-shedding in summer but the XWDiscos were unable to utilize the available electricity due to system constraints and under-utilization of some power plants. The utilization of some power plants was less than 50 percent.

Of the total capacity payment of Rs 268 billion, the burden of Rs. 223 billion had already been transferred to the power consumers but the remaining Rs. 55.258 billion will be transferred during the 2nd quarter of the ongoing fiscal 2022-23 (starting from October 1 till December 31), said the data.

Of the remaining Rs. 55.258 billion of capacity payment to be transferred to the consumers during the upcoming quarter, the share of the Lahore Electric Supply Company(LESCO) is the highest which is Rs 12.448 billion, followed by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs. 10.413 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs. 7.706 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs. 5.706 billion, and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs. 4.727 billion.

Others include Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) at Rs. 3.628 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) at Rs. 2.985 billion Sukkar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) at Rs. 904 million, and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) at Rs. 531 million.