Umar Gul Reveals Whether He Will Support Pakistan or Afghanistan in Asia Cup Clash

Former Pakistan pacer, Umar Gul, has received praise for improving Afghanistan’s bowling as they displayed phenomenal performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan and Afghanistan will square off in the Super 4s stages of the Asia Cup tomorrow, September 7, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with both teams vying for a spot in the event’s final.

Ahead of the crucial game, the Afghan bowling coach opened up about his role, saying that he has spent more than 20 years with Pakistan cricket but he must support the team for which he is currently serving as coach.

In response to a question about his coaching services for the Pakistan national team, Gul stated that he will always be available for coaching if the Pakistan Cricket Board asks him, but his current duty is with Afghanistan.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side has been playing fantastic cricket in the Asia Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first match and then Bangladesh by seven wickets thanks to an improved bowling unit.

However, Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka in a thrilling finish in the first game of the Super 4s stage, but they still have two matches remaining, against Pakistan on September 7 and India on September 8, and both are must-win games.

It is worth noting that Afghanistan has a strong bowling unit, including one of the world’s best leg-spinners, Rashid Khan, and a very capable batting unit.