Father Ruthlessly Beaten Because His Son Plucked Neighbor’s Flowers in Sindh

A man was brutally punished by locals in the town of Dokri, Larkana, because of a mistake his young child had committed.

The boy had allegedly plucked a flower from a neighbor’s garden. When the neighbors discovered it, they gathered the entire community and went to confront the father about the child’s act.

Accusing the father of being responsible for the boy’s mistake, the mob dragged him out, tied him up with a rope, and ruthlessly beat him until he collapsed.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the assailants but the police are yet to apprehend them.

In another similar incident of senseless violence earlier this January, a group of villagers in Badin, Sindh, tied up a wild boar and set their dogs on it. The video of the defenseless animal with its legs bound together as it was mercilessly attacked had gone viral on social media,

Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Fatah Muhammad had filed an FIR against the suspects under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The plaintiff had reported in the FIR that he had immediately arrived at the location as soon as he was informed of the act to find that 20 to 25 men had captured the boar, unleashed their dogs, and killed it.

As per a statement by the Badin Police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahnawaz Chachar, had taken note of the gruesome incident and directed Station House Officer (SHO) Nando to file the case on behalf of the state against the villagers who were involved in it.