Flood-Affected Students to Get Scholarships at Qauid-e-Azam University

Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) has announced a scholarship program for Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) students belonging to flood-hit districts across the country.

The announcement was made by President QAUAA, Dr. Abdul Basit, during a meeting of QAUAA held in Islamabad on Tuesday to assess the situation following the country’s worst flood.

ALSO READ UHS to Involve Parents in Course Monitoring and PTMs

According to details, the scholarship program will ensure QAU students continue their education without having to worry about finances. The scholarship program will cover the tuition, hostel, and mess fees of QAU students hailing from flood-hit regions

Thousands of students from all federating units of Pakistan are enrolled at QAU. A large number of them belong to the regions that have been affected the most by the floods. These regions include Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab, and upper KP.

ALSO READ Sindhi Students From Flood-hit Areas to Take Exams in Their Districts

During the meeting, President QAUAA, Dr. Abdul Basit, assured complete support to QAU students who have lost everything in floods that have inundated over half of Pakistan’s total land and displaced over 15% of the country’s total population.

Dr. Abdul Basit recalled that QAUAA had also announced a similar scholarship program for the students affected by the 2010 floods. Thousands of students from flood-affected regions benefited from the scholarship program.