Google Unveils Launch Date of its iPhone 14 Competitors

Google has confirmed the launch date for its next flagship phone series as well as the Pixel Watch and Buds Pro. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were already teased in May during Google’s I/O conference, but now the actual launch date has been unveiled.

Google is taking the curtains off of its upcoming phones on October 6 at 7 pm PKT. The search engine giant has also confirmed the name for its next-generation SoC that will power Pixel 7 devices.

Most reports were expecting it to be called the Tensor 2, but it will be known as the Tensor G2 instead. The G could either be “Google” or just a short version of “gen 2”, or perhaps both.

It's all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

We also know what the Google Pixel 7 will look like thanks to the company’s teasers from a few months ago. The Pixel phones are sticking with the familiar camera visor design, but this time there are separate cutouts for all the lenses. The rest of the phone is mostly the same, but with slightly smaller display bezels than before.

Moreover, Google has confirmed the color options for Pixel 7 phones as well. Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow color options while the Pixel 7 Pro will flaunt a Hazel color instead of Lemongrass.

Other than the second-generation Tensor chipset, we don’t know much else about the Pixel 7’s specs. Rumor has it that the vanilla Pixel 7 will get a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens, while the Pixel 7 Pro will get an additional 48MP telephoto lens on top of that.

Pixel 7 is expected to be a tiny bit smaller than Pixel 6 at 6.3-inches (down from 6.4″) while the Pixel 7 Pro will be the same size as its predecessor. The phones may also use a different display panel, but the resolution and adaptive refresh rate are expected to stay the same.