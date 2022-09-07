MEDZnMORE’s tabiyat.pk Joins Hands with Martin Dow for Patient Safety & Health Awareness

MEDZnMORE’s tabiyat.pk has joined hands with Martin Dow to educate customers and raise public awareness in relation to health concerns. With this collaboration, the online platform will be able to offer relevant information for patient safety on their platforms.

The agreement was signed by the senior leadership of MEDZnMORE and Martin Dow, while the ceremony was attended by executives from both companies.

The online platform has previously been engaged in educating its audience on health topics. With the recent collaboration, tabiyat.pk will use its platforms for more public awareness and enhance public understanding of patient safety information.

tabiyat.pk is a vertical of the leading health-tech startup MEDZnMORE, founded with a vision to reshape healthcare by providing easy access to quality healthcare.

Founded in 2020, the online platform has served customers across Pakistan. They have invested heavily in building purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouses across Pakistan to seamlessly fulfill operational needs.

The online platform has also previously partnered with leading market leaders such as Getz Pharma, GSK, Shield, Mothercare, and other market leaders to provide 100% authentic healthcare products to its customers, aligning with its mission to eradicate counterfeit medicines in the country.

The start-up earlier secured $11.5 Million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan. Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.