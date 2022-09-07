Punjab to Stop Biometric Car Registration and Transfers

Punjab Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control department will suspend biometric verification for three months following a glitch in the biometric registration and transfer system.

According to the details, the system malfunctioned due to a discrepancy between the old and new vehicle registration processes. The department had replaced the old manual system with a new biometric one earlier this year, but struggled to integrate the old vehicle data with the new system, which resulted in lengthy delays.

The suspension will continue from September 11 to December 11, 2022. In the interim, the government will incorporate the data of around 177,000 old vehicles into the new system. The department clarified that these three months will serve as a grace period for those looking to register or transfer their car.

Punjab government has linked the biometric system with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The new system bounds buyers or sellers to biometrically transfer or register their cars within 30 days.

The system will include the data of all cars into a unanimous database that will allow for easy tracking and accountability. The public and car dealers lauded the excise department for its initiative, as it offers convenience and transparency.

