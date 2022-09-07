UET Graduate Becomes Design Engineer at Super Car Maker Koenigsegg

Pakistan-born Farrukh Kamran recently became a part of a prestigious Swedish hyper car brand, Koenigsegg. The company is famous for making ultrafast, powerful, lightweight, and technologically complex sports cars such as CCX, Agera, Regera, Jesko, as well as its upcoming three-cylinder hyper car, Gemera.

According to a recent update, the UET Alumnus has assumed the position of design engineer at the company. There, Kamran will have the responsibility of making cars faster, more stable, more nimble, and better overall in terms of road and track performance.

Kamran previously worked in Elonroad AB — a Swedish tech company that builds roads with the capability to charge electric vehicles (EVs). A natural-born mechanical engineering enthusiast, Kamran states that his fascination for “how things work” is what has led him down this academic and professional path.

He developed his expertise in mechanical design engineering during his time in Muscat, where he worked with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). His job required him to dive deep into SolidWorks software, 3D Modeling, and printing, which allowed him to hone his craft.

Kamran stated after joining the company:

I am excited that I have joined Koenigsegg Automotive AB as a Manufacturing Engineer. It is time to say goodbye to my awesome colleagues at Elonroad AB. Together we have made a fantastic journey to electrify the roads and I had the amazing opportunity to work with a great team.

Kamran’s enrollment in Koenigsegg has been acknowledged and applauded by enthusiasts, as well as the public.