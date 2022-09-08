Shaheen’s Injury Forces PCB to Build Top-Quality Rehab Center in Pakistan

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, announced the establishment of a high-tech Rehabilitation Center in Pakistan, following Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury.

PCB landed in hot waters after Shaheen Afridi did not receive sufficient medical attention in Pakistan. The star pacer had to travel with the team to be treated by the team physician. He was eventually diagnosed with PCL torn muscle, prompting PCB to send him to London for specialized care.

Given the circumstances, Ramiz Raja has announced to develop a high-quality rehabilitation center in Pakistan to treat any future health difficulties of players in a timely and precise manner.

The PCB Chairman also stated that the management will be investigated about the issue of players cramping due to dehydration in the 2022 Asia Cup.