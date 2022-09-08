Pakistan to Raise Afghan Fans’ Hooliganism Issue Before ICC and ACC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take the matter of Afghan fans’ hooliganism to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The development comes after a video went viral over social media that showed Afghan fans attacking Pakistani supporters at the stadium following Pakistan’s victory against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

According to details, the enraged Afghan fans uprooted the cricket stadium seats and started throwing them toward Pakistani fans who were celebrating their team’s victory after a thrilling match.

Consequently, the hooliganism video attracted harsh criticism on social media and prompted PCB to take notice of the matter and raise this issue before the ICC and the ACC. The PCB will record its protest against violent fans of Afghanistan’s team so that Pakistani fans don’t face the same issue in future events.

Note here that Pakistan’s national team beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket after young Pakistani bowler, Naseem Shah, hit two consecutive sixes in the last over of the match, knocking Afghanistan and India out of the tournament.

The victory also secured a spot for Pakistan in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, which will be played on 11 September.