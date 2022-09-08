Updated Points Table of 2022 National T20 Cup After 1st Round

By Saad Nasir | Published Sep 8, 2022 | 4:56 pm

The first phase of the 2022-23 National T20 Cup has come to a conclusion in Rawalpindi with all six teams playing some sensational cricket throughout the tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued their dominance in Pakistan’s domestic circuit and are the team to beat in the competition. They have won all five of their matches in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Central Punjab have had a torrid time in Rawalpindi as they could only win once and lost four matches.

All six associations still have a chance to qualify for the final of the tournament with all left to play for in the Multan-leg of the competition. The second leg is set to commence on 10 September with Northern taking on Sindh in the first match.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on 19 September at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Here is the updated points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5 5 0 10 +0.811
Sindh 6 3 3 6 +0.237
Balochistan 5 3 2 6 -0.163
Southern Punjab 6 2 4 4 +0.403
Northern 5 2 3 4 -0.240
Central Punjab 5 1 4 2 -1.021

Note here that the top two teams will make it to the final of the competition.

>