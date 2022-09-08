Steve Jobs’ Daughter Mocks iPhone 14 With a Meme

New iPhones being the same as previous models has been a long-standing joke. The new iPhone 14 just came out, and it’s not safe from the memes yet again, not even from Steve Jobs’s daughter, Eve Jobs.

The 24-year-old shared a meme on her social media account soon after the iPhone 14 launched last night. She used the infamous meme of an old man posing with the same shirt he is already wearing, mocking how the iPhone 14 is the same as the iPhone 13.

Eve Jobs is a famous model, a billionaire entrepreneur, a social media star, and the founder and owner of the Emerson Collective organization. She has also participated in several horse riding competitions and has won a number of awards.

To her credit, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are, in fact, mostly the same as iPhone 13. They have the same design, the same displays, and even the same chipsets as last year. One noteworthy upgrade on the iPhone 14 Plus is that it has the biggest battery on an iPhone yet, and we have high expectations given how the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a battery champion, even in 2022.

Thankfully, the price tags are also the same as before, but not in Europe, where they are nearly 30% more expensive. The iPhone 14 Pro costs $999 in the US, but the European price tag will set you back €1,299.

It’s the Pro models that get most of the upgrades. iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip, a 48MP main camera after 7 years of using 12MP shooters, and the Dynamic Island feature. Dynamic Island is simply the pill punch-hole on the screen that can show notifications, minimized apps, and overlays from third-party apps such as sports scores.