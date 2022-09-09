Karachi Board Announces Matric Results

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has officially announced the results for the annual examinations of the Matric Part-II Science group.

According to details, Controller Examinations BSEK, Imran Tariq Butt, announced the results earlier today during an official event that was held in Homeopathic College adjacent to the BSEK office.

During the event, Controller Examinations BSEK handed DMCs and shields to top-performing students. Abdul Rehman has clinched first place with 97.54% marks. Rabia bint-e-Imran has secured the second spot with 97.1% marks.

The third place has been shared by two students; Aleeza and Rameen Zubaida. Both of them have obtained 97.1% marks.

ALSO READ Iqra University’s Founder Passes Away Due to Dengue Virus

As far as the remaining students are concerned, BSEK will upload their results on its official website at 2 PM.

Students can also check their results on mobile by sending an SMS on 8583 with the following format: BSEK (Space) [Roll Number].