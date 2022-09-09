Naeem Shah to Auction Bat Used Against Afghanistan for Flood Relief

By hitting two massive sixes in the final over, Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Naseem Shah, helped Pakistan chase the target of 130 in a thrilling finish against Afghanistan. The win led the Men in Green to the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

Mohammad Hasnain joined Naseem Shah on the crease when Pakistan was nine wickets down and needed further 11 runs in the last over. The pace duo exchanged bats before Naseem hit two consecutive sixes to lead Pakistan to a one-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Naseem has decided to auction the bat with which he smacked sixes against Afghanistan’s left-arm pacer and will donate half of the funds raised for flood relief efforts.

The bat with which he struck the two last-over sixes 🤩@iNaseemShah decides to auction the bat gifted to him by @MHasnainPak for a charitable cause. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/uCF1loEXCT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2022

The Men in Green will be playing in the Asia Cup 2022 final for the first time in eight years. Last time, Pakistan faced Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in 2014 at Mirpur, which the islanders won by 5 wickets.

Despite injury woes ahead of the Asian event, the Babar Azam-led side displayed phenomenal performance in the tournament. Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer while Mohmmad Nawaz is the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

The Men in Green will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the last Super 4s stage match today at 7:00 pm while they will also play the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 11, as both the teams have already qualified for the final.