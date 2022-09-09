NEPRA Enhances 5% Adjustment of Net Hydel Profits for KP, Punjab

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab a 5 percent annual indexation of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) over the rate of Rs. 1.10 per unit.
The regulator’s decision will increase the provincial share of KP in the NHP from the existing Rs. 18 billion to approximately Rs. 22 billion.
As per the order issued by NEPRA here on Friday, in accordance with Rule 16(6) of NEPRA (Tariff Standards & Procedure) Rules, 1998, read with 3(2) of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Review Procedure) Regulations, 2009, the Authority hereby modifies its order.
The order was approved vide its decision in the matter of Motion for Leave for Review filed by Energy and Power Department, Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the Authority Decision dated April 5, 2021, regarding WAPDA Hydroelectric Tariff Petition for FY 2020-21, issued on August 23, 2021 (Case No. NEPRAJTRF-530/WAPDA-2020) to the following extent:
- To approve a 5 percent annual indexation of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) over the rate of Rs. 1.1 0/Kwh to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Government of Punjab w.e.f FY 2015-16 and FY 2016-17 respectively subject to its adjustment, if any, in light of the CCI decision.
- The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is to move/pursue its summary before CCI in order to secure explicit approval, in the matter, and till receipt of any CCI order /decision in the matter, the 5 percent annual indexation of NHP shall be continued.