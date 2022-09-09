OGRA Advises All Chief Secretaries to Facilitate Movement of LPG Bowzers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised chief secretaries of all the provinces including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), to facilitate transportation of LPG Bowzers.

This can be done by controlling the heavy transport vehicles, especially in the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan. It will enable LPG Bowzers to reach the destinations/supply points to avoid the shortage of LPG, OGRA said in a press statement.

The LPG Bowzers are stuck at different locations across the provinces, resulting in a shortage of LPG for consumers in Northern areas. This is also leading to profiteering by the LPG retailers/sellers. The chief secretaries have also been requested to keep proper checks to maintain the prices of LPG.