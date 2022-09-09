Pakistan Can Generate 3,400,000MW Power Via Indigenous Energy Resources: Report

The power generation potential of Pakistan through indigenous energy resources is estimated to be approximately 3,400,000MW.

According to a joint report on Overview of Pakistan’s Power Sector and its Future Outlook, compiled by various organizations including NUST Energy Center, PCI, APCEA, CSAIL, and SDPI, Pakistan’s power potential through indigenous energy resources for Hydro Power is estimated at 60,000MW, Wind Power 346,000MW, Solar Power 2,900,000MW, Bagasse Cogeneration 2,000MW, and Coal Power 100,000MW.

Hydro resources are mainly located in the northern parts of the country, from which the mighty Indus river starts and other rivers and tributaries join this river. Indigenous coal resources are present in Thar in Sindh Province. The wind and solar resources are mainly located in Balochistan, Sindh, and areas in Southern Punjab.

Hydro Power

The above-indicated hydropower may be developed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K). Power potential on different rivers is as follows:

Indus River 39,717MW, Jhelum River 5,624MW, Swat River 1,803MW, Kunhar River 1,480MW, Kandiah River 1,006MW, Punch River 462MW, and Other Rivers 9,704MW.

A summary of hydropower projects, which are already operational and are under various stages of development, in the private and public sectors, is as follows:

Projects in Operation

Public Sector 9,443 MW

Private Sector 1,051 MW

Projects under Implementation

Public Sector 19,539 MW

Private Sector (PPIB + Provinces) 5,540 MW

Projects with Feasibility Study Completed 4,345 MW

Raw Sites 19,725 MW

Total Hydropower Potential 59,643 MW

The following hydropower projects are operational/under development, under CPEC Framework:

720 MW Karot Hydropower Project on River Jhelum in Punjab

884 MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project on River Kunhar in KPK

1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project on River Jhelum in AJK

700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower Project on River Jhelum in AJK

Solar Power

Pakistan is among the most fortunate countries that receive plenty of sunshine throughout the year. The GoP is envisaging to development of more than 7,000MW of solar PV projects by 2030.

The potential of wind power in Pakistan is estimated to be around 346,000MW. It is anticipated that, if properly exploited, Pakistan’s coal resources may generate more than 100,000MW of electricity over the next 30 years. According to rough estimates, the total coal resources of Pakistan are more than 185 billion tons.