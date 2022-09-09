PHF Announces New Selection Committee for National Hockey Team

The newly-elected President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, announced a five-member National Hockey Selection Committee on Friday.

According to the details, the PHF President has named Olympian Kaleemullah Khan as Chairman of the National Hockey Selection Committee, with four other renowned names as members.

The selection committee members include Nasir Ali, Rahim Khan, Laiq Ahmed Lashari, and Shakeel Abbasi.

Last month, Brig (r) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was re-elected as the Pakistan Hockey Federation President for the third time, and Syed Haider Hussain was elected as the PHF Secretary General.

It is pertinent to mention here that the national team will be participating in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, scheduled to take place in Ipoh from November 16 to 25 along with Malaysia, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, and Japan.

The national hockey team competed in the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this year in Birmingham, however, they were unable to play well and ended at seventh in the men’s hockey competition in the showpiece event.