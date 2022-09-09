Here’s How All Six Squads Stack up for Inaugural Pakistan Junior League

By Saad Nasir | Published Sep 9, 2022 | 11:01 am

The six Pakistan Junior League teams selected some of the most prominent U19 stars from Pakistan and around the world at the player draft held in Lahore on 8 September.

A total of 66 Pakistani and 24 foreign cricketers were picked by the coaches of Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors, and Rawalpindi Raiders.

As part of the draft regulations, each of the six squads comprises 15 players. The teams picked four players in Elite, five in Premier, and six in X-factor categories.

Besides Pakistan, players from a total of nine cricket boards would have representation at the PJL which will run from 6 October to 21 October at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Nineteen matches (including playoffs and final) will be played in the single-league format tournament.

Star performers of the national U19 circuit (2022-23); Obaid Shahid, Uzair Mumtaz, Muhammad Ismail, Saad Baig, Abbas Ali, and Habibullah were named captains of Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Gwadar, Hyderabad, Mardan, and Rawalpindi respectively.

The players will join their respective sides when the event’s support period begins in the last week of September. The foreign players are expected to reach Lahore a week or so before the start of the tournament.

The six squads with their present support staff are available below, the PCB will confirm the remaining support staff appointments in due course.

Here are the squads:

Bahawalpur Royals Squad

Support staff: Imran Tahir (mentor), Gordon Parsons (head coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach)

Elite Category Premier Category X-Factor Category
Obaid Shahid (captain) Ali Razzaq Ahmed Hussain
Arham Nawab (vice-captain) Basit Ali Farhan Yousaf
Nathan Edwards (West Indies) Mohammad Zeeshan Gabriel Gallman-Findlay (Scotland)
Sajjad Ali Nangeyalia Kharotai (Afghanistan) Mohammad Danish
Rehan Ahmed (England) Mohammad Tayyab Arif
Shahwaiz Irfan

Gujranwala Giants Squad

Support staff: Shoaib Malik (mentor), Ijaz Ahmed Snr (head coach), Aizaz Cheema (bowling coach)

Elite Category Premier Category X-Factor Category
Uzair Mumtaz (captain) Ariful Islam (Bangladesh) Hamza Nawaz
Ali Asfand Hasnain Majid Hasan Ali Jnr
Azan Awais Mohammad Ibtisam Matthew Tromp (USA)
Tom Aspinwall (England) Mohammad Shan Mohammad Aqib Asghar
Shevon Daniel (Sri Lanka) Mohammad Waqas
Saqlain Nawaz

Gwadar Sharks Squad

Support staff: Vivian Richards (mentor), Mushtaq Ahmed (head coach), Kamran Khan (batting coach)

Elite Category Premier Category X-Factor Category
Mohammad Ismail (captain) Arafat Minhas Adnan Iqbal
Danial Ibrahim (England) Luc Martin Benkenstein (England) Aftab Ahmed
Haseeb Nazim Mohammad Shoaib Kushal Malla (Nepal)
Joseph Eckland (England) Saad Masood Mohammad Abu Bakar
Shamyl Hussain Momin Qamar
Muhammad Zulkifal

Hyderabad Hunters Squad

Support staff: Daren Sammy (mentor), Abdul Razzaq (head coach), Ghulam Ali (batting coach)

Elite Category Premier Category X-Factor Category
Saad Baig (captain) Arbaz Khan Ali Naseer (UAE)
Afaq Khan Haseeb-ur-Rehman Fahad Amin
Aftab Ibrahim James Ross Wood (England) Hassan Iqbal
Isai Thorne (West Indies) Lahiru Dawatage (Sri Lanka) Moeez Rana
Muneeb Wasif Mohammad Zubair Jnr
Salman Ahmed

Mardan Warriors Squad

Support staff: Shahid Afridi (mentor), Abdur Rehman (head coach), Mohammad Sami (bowling coach)

Elite Category Premier Category X-Factor Category
Abbas Ali (captain) Daud Nazar Aimal Khan
Abidullah Haseeb Khan Burhan Niaz (Belgium)
Archie Lenham (England) Mohammad Farooq Mohammad Irfan
George Thomas (England) Muhammad Nabeel Shahzaib Khan
Olly Cox (England) Syed Tayyab Hussain
Zohaib Khan Shanzaib

Rawalpindi Raiders Squad

Support staff: Colin Munro (mentor), Toby Radford (head coach), Mohammad Masroor (batting coach)

Elite Category Premier Category X-Factor Category
Habibullah (captain) Ali Raza Charlie Tear (Scotland)
Afnan Khan Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan) Haroon Arshad
Ali Ishaq Amir Hassan Naveed Ahmed Khan
Hassan Eisakhil (Afghanistan) Aseer Mughal Usman Khan
Kai Smith (England) Wahaj Riaz
Ziaullah

