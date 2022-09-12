12-Year-Old Pakistani Tennis Star Wins Big at Little Mo Internationals 2022

Pakistan’s tennis star, Haniya Minhas, has won the girl’s 12 and under singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events in the Little Mo Internationals in New York.

12-year-old Haniya beat Juliana Castellanos Trujillo in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, in the singles event. She then partnered up with Juliana for the girl’s 12 doubles, where they outshined Nella Glowacka and Janita Files in the final by 8-3. In the mixed doubles final, Thomas O’Neill and Haniya defeated Ishaan Yadlapalli and Elizabeth Sabaev by a score of 8-5.

Abdul Razzaq Dawood and his foundation have sponsored the 12-year-old to pursue her dreams of playing tennis. The prominent business leader and philanthropist has expressed elation upon Haniya’s achievements. Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation is currently supporting Haniya’s training at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA.

The foundation’s mission is to support the development of young talented Pakistanis and Haniya Minhas is one of the rising stars in the field of tennis.

Haniya has won eight gold medals, one silver, and one bronze medal in eight months, ranking her as the top tennis player from Pakistan. Haniya also earned a bronze in the IMG Future-Stars in Greece in 2021.