Major Changes Expected in Team for England Series After Asia Cup Loss

Following the dismal performance in the final of the Asia Cup 2022, selectors have reconsidered their team selection options for the upcoming home series against England as well as the T20 World Cup 2022, Cricket Pakistan has reported.

Pakistan’s batting collapsed badly against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final, and the team failed to deliver twice in two outings against the same opposition.

According to reports, the poor performance has forced alterations in the nearly finalized T20I team for the next home series against England. Mohammad Rizwan, the top wicket-keeper, may be rested for the home series, while either Mohammad Haris or Sarfaraz Ahmad is in contention for the spot. Fakhar Zaman may be promoted to the opening spot again in the absence of Mohammad Rizwan just to give him another chance to prove his worth ahead of the mega event.

On the other hand, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, and Khushdil Shah are in danger of losing their places in the team. In-form Shan Masood is anticipated to be called up for national duty, while Haider Ali may also get his long-awaited chance to show off his batting talents yet again.

ALSO READ South Africa Loses Crucial Points in World Test Championship Points Table

The T20 World Cup squad may be revised depending on the results of the England series, with familiar faces likely to be left out. Fakhar Zaman as well as power hitters Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah, may also not get the tickets to Australia. Shan Masood and Haider Ali are once again strong contenders to replace them for the T20 World Cup.