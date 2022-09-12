Hasan Ali Pays Tribute to Shadab Khan After Dropped Catches [Video]

Hasan Ali has stepped up to support teammate Shadab Khan after the latter dropped crucial catches in the Asia Cup final 2022.

Star cricketer, Shadab Khan, left the viewers shocked as he dropped two important catches in the first innings of the Asia Cup final. The vice-captain had a rough day in the field after getting hit by the ball on his ear. Despite bleeding, fans expected a better show from the gun fielder but he failed to impress.

The rare sight of Shadab Khan dropping the catches ignited a backlash from the fans. However, Hasan Ali reminded people of Shadab Khan’s absolute brilliance in the field. The pacer took to Twitter to share the compilation video of Shadab Khan’s best fielding performances.

Hasan Ali himself was at the receiving end of massive criticism due to a catch he dropped in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2021.