AIOU Postpones Written Tests of Various Job Posts

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed written screening tests of various posts that were scheduled for 14 and 15 September 2022 at their main campus in Islamabad.

The development comes after the recent floods wreaked havoc across the country, damaging the infrastructure and choking the national arteries.

According to AIOU, the revised schedule will be conveyed after the situation improves and people can contact 051-9057345 for more information.

Previously, AIOU had announced a single semester fee discount for its students hailing from the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

AIOU’s notification stated that the students who are currently enrolled in matric and inter at the university’s campuses in Sindh (except Karachi), Balochistan, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), and Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) will be granted a complete fee waiver in the current admissions for fall semester 2022.

Furthermore, students of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA) in the mentioned regions will also be given a 50 percent discount on the semester fee.

It is pertinent to mention that matric and inter students who have already paid their fees will be recompensed in the upcoming spring semester of 2023.

The university also set up 30 relief camps in the flood-affected regions upon the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Al Qayyum, where the flood victims received medical aid, daily use items, clothes, shoes, rations, etc.