Pakistani Scientist Becomes Best Oral Presenter in Europe

A young Pakistani has won the Young Scientist Award for Best Oral Presentation at the 1st European Symposium on Phytochemicals in Medicine and Food (1-EuSPMF) held in Belgrade, Serbia.

EuSPMF aims to review the recent progress in the area of phytochemicals and their implementation in medicine and food. It is organized by the International Association of Dietetic Nutrition and Safety (IADNS) and the Institute of Food Technology and Biochemistry of the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Belgrade, and supported by the Serbian Chemical Society, and the Phytochemical Society of Europe (PSE).

The demand for high-quality food products, that have beneficial effects on human health, encourages researchers to intensively study natural products. In light of this, scientists belonging to various fields (from 18 countries) were welcomed to present their latest research and provide an excellent platform for exchanging ideas, discussing challenges, and setting up new research collaborations.

The young Pakistani, Dr. Hammad Ullah, belonging to Manki which is a small village in KPK, presented his work at national and international conferences and is the 1st recipient of the Young Scientist Award for Best Oral Presentation at the 1st European Symposium on Phytochemicals in Medicine and food (1-EuSPMF).

He got his doctorate from Kohat University of Science and Technology in Pharm.D. and then went on to achieve his M.Phil degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2019. He did his Ph.D. at the Department of Pharmacy, University of Naples Federico II Italy, with a fully funded scholarship. Currently, Dr. Hammad is working as a visiting researcher at the Department of Analytical and Food Chemistry in University of Vigo, Spain.

Dr. Hammad is a regular member of the Royal Society of Chemistry (MRSC), International Natural Product Sciences Taskforce (INPST), Phytochemical Society of Europe (PSE), and IUPHAR Mediterranean Group of Natural Products Pharmacology.

He aims to return to Pakistan with his vast research on the subject and serve the country by boosting its agrarian economy and creating resilience against climate change.