Audi E-Tron Gets the Mother of All Price Hikes

Audi Premier Motors debuted the new E-Tron in Pakistan in 2020. The completely built-up (CBU) luxury electric vehicle (EV) is available in an SUV and a Sportback version.
Like its completely built-up (CBU) counterparts, E-Tron has also fallen prey to the depreciating local currency, rising taxes, and shipping costs, which have led to a price hike of up to Rs. 25 million.
Effective immediately, the new price of the E-Tron is:
|Models
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|E-Tron 50
|20,850,000
|32,450,000
|11,600,000
|E-Tron 55
|24,250,000
|38,000,000
|13,750,000
|E-Tron SB
|23,000,000
|36,150,000
|13,150,000
|E-Tron GT
|30,800,000
|48,325,000
|17,525,000
|RS E-Tron GT
|43,400,000
|68,000,000
|24,600,000
Luxury EVs are gradually catching on among the big city dwellers across Pakistan with E-Tron being at the top of the food chain. Considering its features, looks, and performance, Audi E-Tron is a credible threat to petrol or diesel fuel-powered high-end cars that are almost twice its price.
For most people in Pakistan, Audi E-Tron is an unobtainable commodity due to its massive price. However, for people with enough purchasing power, it is a great addition to their 5-to-8 car garage.