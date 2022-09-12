Audi E-Tron Gets the Mother of All Price Hikes

Audi Premier Motors debuted the new E-Tron in Pakistan in 2020. The completely built-up (CBU) luxury electric vehicle (EV) is available in an SUV and a Sportback version.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Traffic Police To Take Action Against Use of HID Lights

Like its completely built-up (CBU) counterparts, E-Tron has also fallen prey to the depreciating local currency, rising taxes, and shipping costs, which have led to a price hike of up to Rs. 25 million.

Effective immediately, the new price of the E-Tron is:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) E-Tron 50 20,850,000 32,450,000 11,600,000 E-Tron 55 24,250,000 38,000,000 13,750,000 E-Tron SB 23,000,000 36,150,000 13,150,000 E-Tron GT 30,800,000 48,325,000 17,525,000 RS E-Tron GT 43,400,000 68,000,000 24,600,000

Luxury EVs are gradually catching on among the big city dwellers across Pakistan with E-Tron being at the top of the food chain. Considering its features, looks, and performance, Audi E-Tron is a credible threat to petrol or diesel fuel-powered high-end cars that are almost twice its price.

ALSO READ Honda Shows Off HR-V Yet Again in Another Teaser

For most people in Pakistan, Audi E-Tron is an unobtainable commodity due to its massive price. However, for people with enough purchasing power, it is a great addition to their 5-to-8 car garage.