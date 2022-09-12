Rawalpindi Traffic Police To Take Action Against Use of HID Lights

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a strict crackdown against users and sellers of High-Intensity Diode (HID) lights. The department has launched the operation to curb the frequent use of HID lights even though they are illegal.

ALSO READ Auto Sales May Drop Again Next Month Due to Production Issues

The department announced the operation via its official Twitter account, highlighting that it will take strict legal action against the buying, selling, and general use of HIDs.

According to details, the CTP has given special instructions to wardens to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the offenders. It has placed special evening-shift squads throughout the city, to keep watch and take action against the transgressors.

The public appreciated the announcement while asking the police to also take action against traffic light violations, wrong-way driving, wrong parking, and other infractions.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Get Diesel-Hybrid Engines

Some Twitter users expressed their concerns regarding the operation, asking about the treatment of cars that have company-fitted HID headlights. The CTP is yet to address such queries.